Moses Lake PD investigates deadly shooting

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department is looking for information on who shot a man and left his body near Montlake Park.

Officers said a person walking their dog found the body of Brandon Dick, 21, Wednesday near the north side of the park. When investigators got there, they said Dick’s body had a head injury.

On Thursday, the Grant County Coroner’s Office determined Dick has died from a gunshot wound.

Now, detectives are working to figure out what led up to Dick’s death.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the shooting or had contact with Dick in the days leading up to his death to contact Det. Sgt. Kyle McCain or Det. Juan Serrato at the 509-764-3887.

This is a developing story.

