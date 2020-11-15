Moses Lake middle schools shift to remote learning as COVID cases rise among staff

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake middle schools will temporarily shift to remote learning, the district announced Saturday.

The district cited COVID-19 cases for the abrupt change in schedule, saying middle school staff have been specifically impacted.

Beginning Monday, students at the district’s three middle schools will learn remotely. The district hopes students and staff can return to class by November 30.

“While recent positive COVID cases have specifically impacted staffing at the middle school level, we will continue to monitor and assess COVID levels at all schools throughout the district, including the elementary schools and Moses Lake High School in the coming weeks and adapt as necessary,” it reads in a post to Facebook.

You can learn more about the district’s plans HERE.

