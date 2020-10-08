Moses Lake man dies after his own dog attacked him

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were attacked, one fatally, by their own dog at their home in Harvest Manor Mobile Home Park.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were taken to Samaritan Hospital, where the man later died from his wounds.

The dog has been identified as a pitbull or pitbull-mix, and is currently being treated at a veterinary clinic for its own injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says detectives are still working to find out what set the dog off, and will be interviewing the woman once she is more recovered.

