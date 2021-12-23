Moses Lake man arrested for child rape

by Erin Robinson

Disclaimer: This story contains disturbing content.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A 25-year-old Moses Lake man has been arrested for raping and impregnating an 11-year-old child.

Child Protective Services contacted the Grant County Sheriff’s Office about the young girl on October 27. Detectives interviewed her to learn more about the suspect, identified as Richard Jensen Jr.

The sheriff’s office said Jensen Jr. admitted to having sexual contact with the child.

The baby has since been born and DNA samples confirmed that Jensen Jr. was the father, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Jensen Jr. was arrested and booked into jail on two counts of first-degree rape of a child.

