Moses Lake K9 ‘Chief’ set to retire

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Moses Lake PD

The Moses Lake Police Department announced the retirement of one of its trusted K9 companions on Tuesday.

K9 Chief was shot in the eye while tracking down a robbery suspect back in February.

In the months since, Chief has been recovering at home with his handler, Officer Nick Stewart.

Officers had hoped Chief would be able to return to work once fully recovered. A follow-up at the vet made it clear that wasn’t an option.

In a post to Facebook on Tuesday, police said veterinarians determined the injuries Chief sustained won’t allow him to return to work.

“He will, however, continue to live with his handler Ofc. Nick Stewart, in a retirement befitting a hero,” the post reads, in part. “His future is bright with couches, treats and belly rubs.”

With that in mind, police announced Chief’s replacement, a Belgian Malinois from the same kennel where they bought K9 Rex.

