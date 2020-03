Moses Lake K9 ‘Chief’ recovering at home

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Moses Lake Police K9 ‘Chief’ is taking a much-needed vacation, recuperating after being shot in the eye by a fleeing robbery suspect.

The Police Department reports that Chief is resting up at home, with a recovery cone around his neck.

Just a quick picture of K9 Chief at home resting up with his cone of shame. As you can see, he still prefers the hard floor for his hard head!Also, you can follow more Chief updates on Twitter @MosesLakePD. Posted by Moses Lake Police Department on Thursday, March 5, 2020

He’s also rocking a cool, new eye patch.

Now he's ready to meet another American hero who lost his eye on the line of duty @DanCrenshawTX #K9Chief pic.twitter.com/yulEGRgfDb — Moses Lake PD (@MosesLakePD) March 5, 2020

