Moses Lake City Council votes to find accommodations for unvaccinated firefighters
MOSES LAKE, Wash.– Firefighters in Moses Lake with vaccine exemptions will be able to get back on the frontlines.
On Tuesday, the union that represents the city’s firefighters, Moses Lake Firefighters IAFF Local 1258, said the Moses Lake City Council voted 4-3 to approve accommodations for its members.
The Moses Lake Fire Department has 33 firefighters. Last week, the union said eight people asked for exemptions. Five ended up withdrawing their them and three people left the department.
