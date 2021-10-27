Moses Lake City Council votes to find accommodations for unvaccinated firefighters

MOSES LAKE, Wash.– Firefighters in Moses Lake with vaccine exemptions will be able to get back on the frontlines.

On Tuesday, the union that represents the city’s firefighters, Moses Lake Firefighters IAFF Local 1258, said the Moses Lake City Council voted 4-3 to approve accommodations for its members.

The Moses Lake Fire Department has 33 firefighters. Last week, the union said eight people asked for exemptions. Five ended up withdrawing their them and three people left the department.

Local 1258 said the vote means if those who left will be able to return to duty if they are willing to meet accommodations agreed upon by the city and the union.

It’s not clear what those accommodations are going to be just yet. The union said examples are testing prior to coming onto shift, PPE requirements when around others (both in and outside of the station), and separate eating and sleeping quarters.