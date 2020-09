Moscow schools to close Monday due to poor air air quality

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow schools are closing Monday due to the poor air quality from surrounding wildfires.

This includes Moscow School District and Moscow Charter School.

The region is forecast to still have poor air quality, so it is not yet known if classes will keep being canceled.

