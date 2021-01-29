Moscow Police searching for missing 77-year-old man with dementia

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Jerry Kendall

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are searching for a missing 77-year-old man with dementia.

Jerry Kendall was last seen walking away from the Palouse Hills Assisted Living Facility on N. Polk Street around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Kendall is 5 foot 10 inches, 170 pounds and has grey hair. He was last seen wearing pajama pants, a pink t-shirt and socks with no shoes.

If you have seen Kendall, or know where he might be, you are asked to call Captain Will Krasselt at 208-883-7127.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.