Moscow mayor issues public health emergency order to aid child care facilities during pandemic

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MOSCOW, Idaho — The mayor of Moscow has issued a public health emergency order to help meet the community’s day care needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Tuesday, the order waives certain requirements under the city’s day care ordinance and zoning code. The goal is to make it easier for temporary daycare facilities to meet an increase in demand during limited in-person instruction at schools.

The order waives the outdoor play area requirement for temporary day care facilities, to help them expand the area they can use to care for kids.

The order also temporarily waives the continuing educational requirement day care staff would otherwise be required to meet. All day care providers will still be required to to complete online CPR and First Aid training.

The City of Moscow will also temporarily suspend the permit needed for facilities in commercial and residential zoning districts. Facilities will also not be required to have a fenced in, or contained, play area for the time being.

The order is set to expire on September 8, during which the City Council will consider extending it.

You can read the full order here.

