Moscow mayor issues order requiring the use of face masks

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued a public health emergency order on Tuesday, requiring people to wear face masks and social distance within city limits.

Lambert issued the order in response to a growing rise in COVID-19 cases.

Twenty people have tested positive for the virus in Latah County, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Of those cases, 15 are confirmed and five probable. The number of deaths reported remains at zero.

“In light of current cases and a trend towards a significant resurgence of COVID-19 infections and exposure in Moscow,” Lambert said, “it is prudent to assess the public health risks to the community as a whole.”

In a post to Facebook, the City of Moscow said the opening date for the Hamilton Lowe Aquatic Center will also be pushed back until further notice, citing an increase in local and statewide cases.

The pool was originally scheduled to open Wednesday.

