Moscow City Council extends mask mandate to beginning of August

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MERRICK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: A used mask lies outside of Pat's Farms grocery store on March 31, 2020 in Merrick, New York. Since the coronavirus pandemic people have been discarding used masks on the ground rather than dispensing them in the trash. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to extend the city’s mask mandate through the beginning of August.

Despite being in stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds, Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert filed an emergency order earlier this month requiring anyone in the city to wear a face mask when out in public and maintain six feet of distance when around other people.

Lambert’s order was set to expire on Thursday and was filed after a spike of positive cases in Latah County.

The council listened to public input about the extension of the emergency order, with the majority of those testifying expressing their opposition to the mask mandate.

Several members of the council, as well as Lambert, said that they agree that masks are frustrating to wear, but pointed to data that showed their effectiveness. Lambert and Councilwoman Brandy Sullivan repeatedly said they will continue to listen to the advise of medical professionals.

“This is not a political thing. This is about our town and we’ve got to work together in this town whether we have 20 cases or 200 cases,” Lambert said.

The mask mandate remains in effect until midnight on August 4.

