Moscow bans fireworks for 4th of July

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Friday, the City of Moscow issued a ban on all fireworks in the city for Fourth of July because of changing conditions, reversing its stance on allowing them for the holiday.

“We have been monitoring the current, up to the hour, weather conditions including wind and temperature for the past several days. While temperature alone is only one factor in calculating fire risk, within the last 24-hours we have monitored decreased humidity and other risk factors, which when taken together has now reached a severe fire risk,” said Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson regarding the ban. “The vegetation in the City has dried enough to present a danger to the public when exposed to fireworks, even legally permitted fireworks.

Idaho Department of Lands said fire danger conditions are extremely high for the Northern Uplands region, and the rating has not lowered as anticipated.

The City of Moscow said on its Facebook page that aerial fireworks are illegal in Idaho, and create the biggest risk for fire. Use of illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

They said the Fire Chief’s ban now makes the use of nonaerial fireworks a misdemeanor as well. Also, altering fireworks is an infraction and punishable by a fine of $100.

Parents or guardians of a minor shall be liable for damages they cause with fireworks. Damage to people or property resulting from fireworks can result in financial restitution, fines, and/or other civil lawsuits and criminal prosecution.

“Safety is of the upmost concern for our valued community members who live here and also those who enjoy visiting,” the City said on its Facebook page.

People with questions are encouraged to reach out to the Moscow Fire Department Administration office at 208-882-2831.

