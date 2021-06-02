Morton Slough access site to be closed June 7 and 8

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

BOISE, Idaho — The Morton Slough access site will be closed to all public use on June 7 and 8 while Idaho Department of Fish and Game performs routine maintenance on the site’s parking lot.

The department said the site will be closed for the entirety of both days while they seal coating and restripe the asphalt parking lot.

Alternative locations during the closure can be found downstream in Priest River or upstream at Springy Point.

The access site is located on the southern shoreline of the Pend Oreille River near the intersection of Lakeshore Dr. and Dufort Rd. The department said the boat launch is popular with anglers who fish on the river.

