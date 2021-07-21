Dry thunderstorms and gusty winds prompt Red Flag Warning – Mark

Here’s a look at the 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, July 21:

Morning thunderstorms

Red Flag Warning in effect

Sunny afternoon

Mild conditions through Friday

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. This means there is high confidence that there will be new wildfire starts due to critical weather conditions.

A sunny afternoon is expected with high temperatures reaching 85 degrees at dinnertime.

Daytime high temperatures will be cooler statewide today.

Expect scattered and isolated thundershowers this morning, which will turn to sunshine and mild temperatures today. High temperatures will be below average today and Thursday. However, temperatures are warming back up Friday into the weekend with 90s expected. Dry conditions will continue into next week.