Overnight snow makes for a slick morning commute – Mark

About 2 inches of snow has fallen in our area and more light snow showers are expected today.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 30:

Light snow showers

Single digit temperatures tonight

Sub-zero temperatures start Saturday

Warmer temperatures expected next week

Clouds and snow flurries are still possible today.

Temperatures around the region will be frigid today. Highs in Spokane will be around 16 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy and cold with a partly cloudy Friday.

New Year’s Day will start bitter cold and warm to 17 degrees.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer next week.