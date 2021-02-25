Morning Snow then Winds, Caution with Advisories out – Mark
Your 4 Things for 2/25/21
Snow then WInds
Winter Weather Advisory until 1pm, Wind Advisory 9am until Tomorrow
Normal Temps but lots of other factors today
A front coming through with snow 1-3″ for Spokane, More in Idaho this morning then SW winds to 40mph through today and into Friday. Scattered rain or snow showers as well. The weekend cool and calms down with a slow warming trend for March.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.