Morning Snow then Winds, Caution with Advisories out – Mark

Your 4 Things for 2/25/21

Snow then WInds

Winter Weather Advisory until 1pm, Wind Advisory 9am until Tomorrow

Normal Temps but lots of other factors today

A front coming through with snow 1-3″ for Spokane, More in Idaho this morning then SW winds to 40mph through today and into Friday. Scattered rain or snow showers as well. The weekend cool and calms down with a slow warming trend for March.