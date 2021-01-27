A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region, up to 2 inches of snow expected – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, January 27:
Here’s a look at today’s Winter Weather Advisory for our area:
Expect light morning snow with a cloudy afternoon.
Temperatures will be cool statewide.
1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in our area. Thursday and Friday will be warmer. Then expect rain showers this weekend and warmer temperatures with highs around 40 degrees.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.