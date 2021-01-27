A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region, up to 2 inches of snow expected – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, January 27:

Here’s a look at today’s Winter Weather Advisory for our area:

Expect light morning snow with a cloudy afternoon.

Temperatures will be cool statewide.

1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in our area. Thursday and Friday will be warmer. Then expect rain showers this weekend and warmer temperatures with highs around 40 degrees.

