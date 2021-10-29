Morning rain turns to afternoon sun Friday – Mark
You made it to Friday!
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Rain this morning
- Sun this afternoon
- Clear and cold tonight
- Sunny, cool weekend
Temperatures will cool throughout the day. Conditions will be breezy.
Temperatures will be above average to start and then we cool to normal this afternoon.
High pressure will build in this afternoon bringing sunshine.
Your Halloween weekend will be sunny and cool with clear and cold nights.
Temperatures will be about average into next week.
