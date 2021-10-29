Morning rain turns to afternoon sun Friday – Mark

by Mark Peterson

You made it to Friday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Rain this morning
  • Sun this afternoon
  • Clear and cold tonight
  • Sunny, cool weekend

Fri Am 4 Things

Temperatures will cool throughout the day. Conditions will be breezy.

Fri Plan

Temperatures will be above average to start and then we cool to normal this afternoon.

Fri Hi

High pressure will build in this afternoon bringing sunshine.

Your Halloween weekend will be sunny and cool with clear and cold nights.

Temperatures will be about average into next week.

Fri 4 Day

