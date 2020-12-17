Morning showers and then a breezy afternoon – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Thursday! We’re almost to the end of the week.

Here’s a look at your forecast.

We’ll have morning showers and then clouds and breezy conditions later on today.

Thu Dayplanner[1]

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Showers this morning
  • A breezy afternoon
  • Cloudy weather coming Friday
  • Rain and snow on the way for Friday evening

Thu 4 Things Am[1]

Here’s a look at our highs – We’re definitely above average for this time of year.

Thu Highs[1]

Today’s morning showers will bring some snow to the Idaho mountains. Friday will be cloudy with an evening rain/snow mix into Saturday. Sunday has rain showers and will windy at times and another system for rain on Monday.

Thu 4 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.