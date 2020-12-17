Morning showers and then a breezy afternoon – Mark
Happy Thursday! We’re almost to the end of the week.
Here’s a look at your forecast.
We’ll have morning showers and then clouds and breezy conditions later on today.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Showers this morning
- A breezy afternoon
- Cloudy weather coming Friday
- Rain and snow on the way for Friday evening
Here’s a look at our highs – We’re definitely above average for this time of year.
Today’s morning showers will bring some snow to the Idaho mountains. Friday will be cloudy with an evening rain/snow mix into Saturday. Sunday has rain showers and will windy at times and another system for rain on Monday.
