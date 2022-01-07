Prepare for slushy roads and 50 mile per hour wind gusts Friday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Prepare for slushy roads and 50 mile per hour wind gusts Friday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, January 7:

  • Wet main roads
  • Icy, slushy messy roads
  • Wind Advisory in effect
  • 50 mph gusts today

Fri Am 4 Things

Here’s how your day will play out:

Fri Plan

Temperatures will be warmer today, with snow melting around the region.

Fri Highs

However, temperatures will dip into the freezing range overnight.

Fri Night Lows

We will have morning rain with mountain snow today. It will also be very windy. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

Conditions will be cooling and calming this weekend with highs in the low 30s.

It will be slightly warmer next week with cloudy conditions.

Fri Planning

