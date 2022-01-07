Prepare for slushy roads and 50 mile per hour wind gusts Friday – Mark

Prepare for slushy roads and 50 mile per hour wind gusts Friday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, January 7:

Wet main roads

Icy, slushy messy roads

Wind Advisory in effect

50 mph gusts today

Here’s how your day will play out:

Temperatures will be warmer today, with snow melting around the region.

However, temperatures will dip into the freezing range overnight.

We will have morning rain with mountain snow today. It will also be very windy. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

Conditions will be cooling and calming this weekend with highs in the low 30s.

It will be slightly warmer next week with cloudy conditions.