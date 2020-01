Morning forecast for Tuesday, July 2

Joel Kathrens by Joel Kathrens

Clouds and scattered showers with possible Thunderstorms later. Clouds overnight and showers expected.

Wednesday will be Partly cloudy and cooler at 76.

4th of July will be warmer and dry. low 80’s all weekend long and dry except for some mountain showers.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.