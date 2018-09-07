Morning Forecast for September 7

Joel Kathrens by Joel Kathrens

Good morning,

Mostly sunny, with light smoke and a high of 83 today tonight mostly cloudy 57 with gusty Southwest winds expected to 20 mph.

The weekend into the mid-70s partly cloudy breezy on Saturday for next week we will have temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s with the best chance showers now, looking at Tuesday into Wednesday.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.