Morning Forecast for September 5

Sunny and warmer today with light smoke, high of 81° expected, with light Northeast winds. Tonight mostly clear 56° will have sunny and hazy conditions for Thursday and it will be the hottest day of the week with a high of 85.

We wrap up the week with a high of 82. Sunny, breezy increase fire danger with the winds gusting to 25 miles an hour. The weekend is cooler partly cloudy 75 on Saturday Sunday 73. Monday Tuesday we continue to cool under partly cloudy Monday and then cloudy with a chance of showers Tuesday and a high of just 68 overnight lows into the low 50s.

