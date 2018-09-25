Morning Forecast for September 25

Joel Kathrens by Joel Kathrens

Good morning,

Sunny and mild over the next couple of days, our high today 68° tonight down to 47 Wednesday a high of 72 expected. Thursday will be the heat of the week with a high of 74°

A cold front comes in on Thursday night Friday with highs cooling into the mid-60s partly cloudy and breezy mostly cloudy on Saturday 66 low to mid 60s Sunday Monday with cloudy conditions and isolated showers.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.

