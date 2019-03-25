Morning forecast for March 25

Joel Kathrens by Joel Kathrens

Good morning,

Sunday start clouds moving in high of 60 with gusty winds cloudy with a chance of rain showers late tonight early tomorrow morning, 38 for the overnight low.

Tuesday, cloudy and 54 with warming on Wednesday more sunshine a high of 58°. And we can weekend it can be low to mid 50s where you have cloudy conditions pretty chance of rain on Thursday and again some showers on Sunday.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.