Morning forecast for June 13

Joel Kathrens by Joel Kathrens

Spokane will see near-record high temperatures Thursday.

The record high for June 13 at the Spokane International Airport is 91 degrees, set way back in 1932. Thursday’s expected high of 90 will challenge the decades-old record.

There will be some gusty winds from the south to help cool you down this afternoon.

Friday will be a bit cooler with mid 80s expected.

