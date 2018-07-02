Morning Forecast for July 2

Joel Kathrens by Joel Kathrens

Increased cloud showers and cool today with a high of 66. Tonight cloudy some showers 47.

Tuesday 70 and mostly cloudy with the increase sunshine on Wednesday and a high of 80 warming up. Thursday sunny and 90 and near 90 on Friday and more sunshine next weekend it’s can be mid-to upper 70s cloudy with a chance of showers on Saturday sunny on Sunday.

