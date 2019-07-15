Morning forecast for July 15

Happy Monday. Hopefully, you didn’t get too used to the weather over the weekend. We will be much cooler this work week.

We saw above average conditions this weekend, this work week we are below average.

Today’s high in Spokane will be 80 degrees. Some areas will feel sprinkles this morning. That should dry out by this afternoon.

Tonight’s low will be 57 degrees in Spokane. Sprinkles may roll back into the forecast overnight.

Mostly cloudy for your Monday.

There are no fire watches or warnings as of this morning.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.