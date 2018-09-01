Morning Forecast for August 31

Joel Kathrens by Joel Kathrens

Temperatures are a bit cooler today, with a high of 73.

Expect to see a little smoke this morning as well as some moving in overnight.

Otherwise a sunny day today.

Tomorrow will be similar, a high of 73, with potentially smoke moving into the Waterville Plateau and Columbia Basin. Spokane will see a little of that.

Temperatures warm up on Sunday to average and stay in the mid-70s for the rest of the week.

Monday and Tuesday have the potential to be smoky also.

The rest of the week looks to be sunny with close to average temperatures though.

