Morning Forecast for April 30

Variable clouds today with a high of 60 light Southwest winds expected cloudy tonight and 42 tomorrow mostly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower thundershower. And I’ve 62°.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 64° overnight lows around 40 things start to dry out and warm up Thursday Friday Saturday low 70s expected with overnight lows into the mid-40s. Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance showers, 57.

