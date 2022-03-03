More wet weather pouring into the Inland Northwest, but not for much longer – Kris

An “atmospheric river” will continue to drench the Inland Northwest overnight tonight and through most of Thursday. And then, the spigot will turn off. An abrupt end of the wet weather is on the way for Thursday afternoon in Spokane. Only giant puddles of melted snow and rainwater will be left behind. It will take a little longer to dry out in North Idaho. However, once the rain stops, we will be done for a while. In the meantime, expect a mild night tonight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs on Thursday will climb into the mid to upper 40s, which is only a little above average.

Friday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s, and that’s where we will stay through the start of next workweek. The weekend looks pretty amazing with partly to mostly sunny skies.