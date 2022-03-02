More wet weather on the way for Wednesday – Kris

Meteorological spring started today, and the weather is certainly keeping up with the calendar.  High temperatures climbed close to 60° in the Spokane area.  We also had some spring showers and even a few isolated rumbles of thunder!  The chance of hit or miss showers continues tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s.  There’s a better chance of steady rain on Wednesday.  Wednesday will also be a warm day with high temperatures up around 50°.

The combination of the rain and melting snow is causing problems on area rivers and streams.  Currently, the Coeur d’Alene River at Cataldo is under a FLOOD WARNING.  There are also a number of Flood Watches in effect.  The rain will continues for Thursday, but the snow level will be lowering.  A mix of rain and snow is possible as low as 3,500′.  High temperatures will be closer to average, topping out in the mid 40s.  There’s still a chance of mountain showers for Friday through the weekend, however, it’s looking dry and spring-like in the valleys.

