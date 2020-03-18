More warm, sunny weather for our last day of winter! -Kris
Spring officially starts Thursday, but with blue skies, sunshine and temperatures in the 50s it felt like Spring today! There are a few clouds drifting through the region this evening just barely filtering our late-day sunshine. Those clouds are just passing through. Expect another day just like today on the way for Wednesday. After a chilly morning low in the 20s, bright beautiful sunshine will boost our temperatures into the 50s again.
A warming trend will keep our temperatures climbing into the mid 50s this weekend. The chance of showers returns in our forecast by the middle of next week.
