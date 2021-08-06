More veterans test positive for COVID at Spokane Veterans Home

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — More veterans are testing positive for COVID-19 at Spokane Veterans Home, bringing the total to 10 as of Thursday.

The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs said four staff members have tested positive since July 21. All residents have been transferred to local facilities.

Nearly 90 percent of residents have received both doses of a COVID vaccine. However, out of the 110 employees only 47 have gotten a shot.

It is not known if the infected residents or staff members were vaccinated.

PAST COVERAGE: Most residents at the Spokane Veterans home are vaccinated, but that’s not the case for employees

PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Veterans Home resident tests positive for COVID

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.