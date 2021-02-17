More vaccine doses coming to states as local providers ask for better supply transparency

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the fourth week in a row, vaccine appointments at the Spokane Arena were all booked in less than 30 minutes.

Now, more doses are on the way to states to ease that burden on local clinics.

The Biden Administration announced another increase in vaccine shipments as 13.5 million doses will now go to states. Increases like that will go a long way in boosting Washington’s daily average, which sits around 26,000 vaccinations per day right now. That’s also roughly 20,000 shy of Governor Inslee’s daily goal.

Inslee announced Tuesday that Washington now ranks 12th in the U.S. in doses given.

“There’s another 700,000 Washingtonians that are eligible right now, and that’s why we need more product,” Governor Inslee said.

As the state waits for more doses, local providers are waiting for more information. A couple weeks ago, federal partners started giving supply info to states about three weeks ahead of — that was supposed to allow states and local providers the ability to plan appointments and clinics out much earlier.

But, local providers in Spokane are still finding out their supply one week before the shipment comes in, making that process much more difficult and unclear.

“We want that strong prediction for our local partners in public health as well as the healthcare system, so that they can plan better,” Lacy Fehrenbach of the Department of Health said.

4,000 doses are going to the Spokane Arena this week for appointments that were booked Tuesday. We also asked the Health District which other clinics and providers in Spokane are getting doses this week.

“I do not know where else it has gone,” said SRHD spokesperson Kelli Hawkins.

That’s the communication the state is hoping to improve in the coming days and weeks.

The State Department of Health is also taking over the Spokane Arena vaccination clinic. That was the plan all along as it as a state vaccination site.

“[The change] will allow for more community providers to assist and make it more of a community-wide effort,” Hawkins said.

CHAS is going to scale back its staffing there to focus on its own patients and clinics. The National Guard will continue to help out there as guard members have given more than 35,000 vaccinations statewide so far.

CHAS has not yet said how this change will impact scheduling or any other operations.

