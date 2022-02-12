More than one million Washingtonians have digital vaccine cards

by Will Wixey

An example of what the digital vaccine record card looks like

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than one million Washingtonians have a QR code to prove they’re vaccinated.

In Oct. 2021, the Washington State Department of Health released WAVerify.org. The online service records physical vaccination cards and turns them into QR codes. You can display them on your phone through your Apple or Android wallet. The system recently reported a total of 1,000,057 Washingtonians having used the service.

All you have to do is put in your name, date of birth, and email or phone number and click the link they send you to get your digital vaccine card. After that, you no longer have to worry about carrying around the physical card.

“Thanks to WA Verify, Washingtonians all across our state have been able to successfully access their digital COVID-19 vaccination records to show proof of vaccination at businesses, restaurants, events, and more,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, Secretary of Health.

If you get an additional dose or booster, you will have to repeat the process to get a new QR code. WSDOH recommends people wait at least three days after getting vaccinated to retrieve their QR code through WA Verify.

If you have questions about the WA Verify, you can find answers here. To sign up for the free digital card, click here.

