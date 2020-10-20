More than a quarter of Spokane County voters have returned their ballots

SPOKANE, Wash. — Across the country, voters are turning out in record-high numbers to cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.

The same is true here in Spokane County. As of Monday, more than a quarter of registered voters had already returned their ballots. It is evident many voters submitted their ballots over the weekend, since this past Friday, it was reported that a fifth of ballots had been returned.

The latest statistics from the Spokane County Elections Office show 96,566 ballots have been submitted; that is 26.97 percent of voters across the county.

The numbers also show a breakdown by legislative district. The districts vary in population, but the return rates are nearly matched.

The sixth district — which stretches from Nine Mile Falls east to Medical Lake and south to Freeman — leads in the highest return rate with 28.06 percent, as of Monday. The third district — which covers the downtown core, South Hill and up to North Spokane — has a 26.83 percent return rate.

Nearly 30,000 ballots have been returned in both the fourth (Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake up to Mt. Spokane State Park) and sixth districts, and a combined 12,749 ballots have been returned between the seventh (Colbert, Deer Park up to Elk) and ninth (Spangle, Waverly and Latah areas) districts.

The Spokane County Elections Office updates ballots statistics daily leading up to the election. Those numbers can be found here.

