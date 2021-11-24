More than 91,000 kids in Washington have initiated COVID vaccination

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than 91,000 kids in Washington have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The Washington Department of Health said 91,693 children in the 5 to 11 age group have initiated vaccination as of this week.

That number sat at about 44,000 less than two weeks ago.

Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for use in younger kids in early November. Health experts agree the approval is a major step in the fight against the virus.

Children ages 12 to 17 have been approved for the vaccine for several months.

The DOH reported nearly 56 percent of children in the 12 to 15 age group had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Saturday.

Washington’s full vaccine dashboard can be found here.

