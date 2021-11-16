More than 8,600 Idaho children ages 5-11 have initiated COVID vaccination

by Erin Robinson

Mary Altaffer An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education.

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of Idaho children ages 5-11 have received initiated COVID-19 vaccination.

As of Monday, more than 8,600 of Idaho’s nearly 177,000 children in that age group have received their first dose.

It has been two weeks since U.S. health officials approved Pfizer’s low-dose vaccine for young children.

About 56.1 percent of Idaho children ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 61.7 percent have at least one dose.

The state of Idaho has among the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Vaccination data can be found here.

