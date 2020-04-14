More than $808K donated to feed Washington families through new WA Food Fund

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Wash. — More than $808,000 has been donated to feed Washington families in the week since the WA Food Fund was launched.

More than 3,000 individual donors contributed $533,000 to the food relief fund. Additionally, Puget Sound Energy Foundation donated $200,000, Emerald Communities gave $50,000 and the Alaska Airlines Foundation donated $25,000.

“We all know someone who has recently lost a job or gotten sick, and that’s why we had to step up and help some of the hundreds of thousands of neighbors in need because it’s the right thing to do,” said Andy Wappler, Executive Director of the Puget Sound Energy Foundation. “Once we learned of the fund’s creation, we were eager to help ease some of the anxiety so many families are going through.”

State officials estimate 1.6 million Washingtonians will need food assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic — double the normal amount. Donations to the WA Food Fund will be directed to three organizations across the state: Food Lifeline, Northwest Harvest and Second Harvest.

“These generous contributions demonstrate what we mean in Washington when we talk about being a good neighbor,” said Kiran Ahuja, CEO of Philanthropy Northwest, a network of philanthropic organizations managing the WA Food Fund. “We hope their leadership inspires more of our corporate neighbors to join and help make sure that no family in Washington goes hungry.”

Those interested in contributing to the WA Food Fund can visit www.wafoodfund.org.

