More than 7,200 people vaccinated at Gonzaga pop up clinic

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 7,200 people were vaccinated during a week-long pop up clinic at Gonzaga University.

The clinic was hosted by CHAS Health with the support of Gonzaga leadership and the campus community.

CHAS was able to host the clinic because of a vaccine shipment that was larger than anticipated. CEO Aaron Wilson said once they got word, they knew they would need a large space to successfully vaccinate members of the community.

“We reached out to the leadership of Gonzaga University who were more than willing to help us. Their teams have been tremendous in supporting this effort. From logistics and infrastructure to volunteer support, Gonzaga has supported our Operations and IT teams in making this a success. In addition, they were wonderful hosts for our staff, patients and volunteers. We truly thank them for inviting us to campus and supporting this effort,” Wilson said. Plans for the clinic were developed in under a week, but 7,261 were able to be vaccinated in an eight-day span. CHAS will continue to focus on vaccinating the most vulnerable in the community through clinics in the coming days and weeks. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: WA Dept. of Health to take over operations at Spokane Arena mass vaccination site

