More than 700,000 Washingtonians have signed up for the state’s new COVID notification tool
OLYMPIA, Wash. — In just one day, more than 700,000 Washingtonians signed up for the state’s new COVID-19 notification tool.
WA Notify is a phone app that will notify you if you have come into close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
It uses privacy-preserving technology and works without collecting or revealing any location or personal data.
When two people using WA Notify are near each other, their phones exchange random codes using Bluetooth. If someone tests positive, they will be asked if they have WA Notify and will be given a verification code.
The person who tests positive then enters that code into the app and anyone who has the app and has been near that user, will then be alerted.
Apple users can find WA Notify under “exposure notifications” in their settings. Android users can download the app in the Google Play store.
