More than 7.5 million PPE pieces distributed throughout Spokane since start of pandemic

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 7.5 million pieces of personal protective equipment have been distributed throughout Spokane County since efforts began eight months ago, the County said in an update Wednesday.

The County first teamed up with several local partners to deliver much-needed protection to private schools, small businesses, non-profits, and more as community members struggled to navigate life under newly implemented pandemic procedures.

“This effort would not have become a reality without the support of partners such as Greater Spokane Incorporated, United Way, and local media outlets,” said Cindy Wendle, with the Spokane County Office of Financial Assistance. “Through these partnerships, we tackled the herculean effort of procurement, distribution, logistics, marketing, and communication among all the audiences we wanted to provide this opportunity for.”

Spokane County estimates that distribution saved community members roughly $8 million, in turn allowing that funding to go toward things like payroll and educational services.

“The PPE distribution project was one of many programs funded by the Spokane County Commissioners through CARES funding that was meant to help our families, friends and neighbors weather this storm,” said Josh Kerns, chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners. “It’s inspiring to see many partners working together for the betterment of our community.”

