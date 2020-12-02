More than 60 percent of Spokane County’s COVID deaths linked to long-term care facilities

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 60 percent of people who have died from COVID-19 in Spokane County were people living or working in long-term care facilities.

4 News Now has obtained the latest data from the Spokane Regional Health District through a public records request, but the health district did say that case details may not be completely up to date due to the current case load.

Records from the SRHD show at least 169 of the county’s 267 total COVID deaths have been connected to LTCs. The two facilities dealing with the highest numbers of reported deaths are Royal Park Health and Rehab and Sullivan Park.

Twenty two people living or working at Royal Park, as well as 21 people linked to Sullivan Park have died from the virus.

Both of those LTCs have reported significant outbreaks, with more than 90 people testing positive for COVID. In total, the SRHD data shows 1,174 of the county’s cases stem from various LTCs.

The CDC says long term care facility residents account for 6 percent of cases and 40 percent of coronavirus deaths in the US. People living and working in these facilities are set to be some of the first to get vaccines when they are approved and available.

RELATED: CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend that health care staff and long term care facility residents get COVID-19 vaccine first

READ: ‘He was in such misery’: Beloved stepbrother dies at Okanogan care facility

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.