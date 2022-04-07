More than 500 Washington National Guard members participating in Spokane training

SPOKANE, Wash.– More than 500 Washington National Guard members will be in Spokane this Saturday participating in a Homeland Response Force (HRF) training.

National Guard members will take part in a disaster response exercise at the Spokane Fire Training Center. Training includes response to potential disasters including search and rescue, decontamination and medical training.

“These exercises are necessary because when lives are at risk, we want to be ready to deploy these troops and provide assistance as quickly as possible,” said adjutant general, Major General Bret Daugherty.

The HRF is made up of soldiers and airmen from across Washington. Members of the HRF were part of the Washington National Guard’s response to COVID-19. They assisted in providing instruction, testing and testing kit assembly to the region alongside the Department of Health.