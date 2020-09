More than 500 Inland Power customers without power in Bonner County

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

topBONNER COUNTY, Idaho — 558 Inland Power & Light customers in Bonner County are experiencing power outages.

The outages were reported at 9:00 a.m. Monday. According to Inland Power & Light, crews are on their way to repair the outage.

⚠️OUTAGE ALERT (9 a.m.): We have an outage impacting 558 people in Bonner County. Our crews are on their way to the scene. The current estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m. Posted by Inland Power & Light on Monday, September 7, 2020

Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 p.m. Monday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.