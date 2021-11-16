More than 44,000 Washington children ages 5-11 have first dose of COVID vaccine

by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren Shauna Andrus, left, a nurse volunteering at the University of Washington Medical Center, gives the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Emmy Slonecker, 7, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Seattle. Last week, U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer's kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opened a major expansion of the nation's vaccination campaign to children as young as 5.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than 44,000 Washington children ages 5-11 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Washington State Department of Health said that number was last updated on November 13 and the state is working to make that data available on their online dashboard.

Just in from @WADeptHealth: As of 11/13, more than 44,000 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 have initiated the COVID vaccine in Washington. — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) November 16, 2021

It has only been two weeks since U.S. health officials approved Pfizer’s kid-size shot for this younger age group. Children ages 12-17 have been approved for the vaccine for several months.

The latest data show 49.9 percent of Washington children ages 12-15 and 56.7 percent of children ages 16-17 are fully vaccinated.

Washington’s vaccine data can be found here.

RELATED: Washington health leaders say COVID-19 cases in children remain high

READ: DOH: Fewer kids in Washington are getting the flu vaccine this year

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.