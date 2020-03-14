More than 3,000 Avista customers without power surrounding Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, Idaho — More than 3,000 Avista customers are without power in the area surrounding Sandpoint and Sagle on Thursday night.

According to Avita’s map, over 1,000 customers are affected north of Blacktail Mountain and past Bottle Bay, extending as far as Sagle. Other areas spanning Sandpoint are also experiencing outages.

To view outages in your area, visit Avista’s outage map.

