More than 25,000 people vaccinated at Washington’s four mass sites so far

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington’s four mass vaccination sites have managed to vaccinate more than 25,000 people since first opening, the State Department of Health said in an update Saturday.

More than 6,000 of those vaccinations took place at the Spokane Arena, alone. Additionally, 6,702 people were vaccinated at the site in Ridgefield, 5,614 in Wenatchee, and 7,079 in Kennewick.

The update details a minor improvement from opening week, when the four sites managed to vaccinate just short of 11,000 people as they navigated scheduling errors and vaccine demand.

Registration to be vaccinated at the Spokane Arena will reopen at 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the DOH. To make an appointment, CLICK HERE. You can also check your eligibility here.

Earlier this week, Governor Jay Inslee announced Washington will receive more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine each week for the next three weeks. The goal is to eventually vaccinate 45,000 people in the state each day.

